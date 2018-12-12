May: 'We now need to get on with the job'
Theresa May: 'We now need to get on with the job'

Prime Minister Theresa May has thanked supporters after holding off a challenge to her leadership.

She spoke following a vote of no confidence, in which she won the backing of 200 out of 317 Conservative MPs.

The ballot was initially triggered by 48 Tory MPs.

Before the vote, the prime minister stated her intention to "deliver the Brexit people voted for".

  • 12 Dec 2018
