Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Theresa May: 'We now need to get on with the job'
Prime Minister Theresa May has thanked supporters after holding off a challenge to her leadership.
She spoke following a vote of no confidence, in which she won the backing of 200 out of 317 Conservative MPs.
The ballot was initially triggered by 48 Tory MPs.
Before the vote, the prime minister stated her intention to "deliver the Brexit people voted for".
-
12 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window