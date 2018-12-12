Cheers as May vote win announced
Prime Minister Theresa May wins Tory confidence vote

Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee, has announced that Prime Minister Theresa May has retained the Conservative Party leadership, winning a confidence vote triggered by rebel MPs.

She won by 200 votes to 117, comfortably clearing the threshold of 159 votes required to stave off a leadership contest.

