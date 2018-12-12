Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Prime Minister Theresa May wins Tory confidence vote
Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee, has announced that Prime Minister Theresa May has retained the Conservative Party leadership, winning a confidence vote triggered by rebel MPs.
She won by 200 votes to 117, comfortably clearing the threshold of 159 votes required to stave off a leadership contest.
-
12 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window