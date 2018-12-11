Video

Theresa May got stuck in her car after she arrived to meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The UK prime minster's door remained locked while staff worked to open it, eventually managing to let her out.

Mrs May is meeting several European leaders and officials in a bid to rescue her Brexit deal after she postponed a House of Commons vote.

The prime minister said she needed "further assurances" on the Northern Ireland border plan to secure backing from MPs.