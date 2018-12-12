Is there a racial 'double standard'?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Raheem Sterling row: Is there a racial 'double standard'?

Footballer Raheem Sterling has accused the press of helping fuel racism and holding people of colour to "double standards".

The BBC went out onto the streets of London to find out whether this fits with people's personal experiences.

  • 12 Dec 2018
Go to next video: John Barnes: Racism in football 'not improved'