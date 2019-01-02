From near-death to boxing champion
Richard Riakporhe: From near-death to boxing champion

At 15 years old Richard Riakporhe was stabbed and nearly died.

He now teaches kids around the UK about the dangers of knife crime.

He's also the current WBA Inter-Continental Cruiserweight champion, and says that boxing helped change his life. He told us his story from being on the streets of south-east London to becoming a boxing champion.

Video journalist: Ameer Ahmed

  • 02 Jan 2019
