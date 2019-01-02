Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Richard Riakporhe: From near-death to boxing champion
At 15 years old Richard Riakporhe was stabbed and nearly died.
He now teaches kids around the UK about the dangers of knife crime.
He's also the current WBA Inter-Continental Cruiserweight champion, and says that boxing helped change his life. He told us his story from being on the streets of south-east London to becoming a boxing champion.
Video journalist: Ameer Ahmed
-
02 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window