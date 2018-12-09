How to be a spy in the digital age
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

How to be a spy in the digital age

The head of MI6 has just revealed a huge secret - his first ever mission

But more than 20 years on from that, the demands on agents have massively changed.

It's no longer just a matter of trench coats, cocktails and false identities. So what does it take to be a spy in the digital age?

Produced by Emily Wolstencroft.

  • 09 Dec 2018
Go to next video: Forsyth: My days as an MI6 spy