Kids teach ex-MPs about Holocaust

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Holocaust memorial: Ex-MPs discuss plans with schoolchildren
Former MPs have consulted schoolchildren on plans for a Holocaust memorial at Westminster.
Ex-Labour MP, Ed Balls, and former Tory MP, Eric Pickles, joined a Year 11 class at the Sacred Heart School in Camberwell for a discussion about the Holocaust.
-
07 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-46481067/holocaust-memorial-ex-mps-discuss-plans-with-schoolchildrenRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window