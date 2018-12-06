Lifeline helps a 92-year-old see her husband

Video

Sarah is 92. The only way she can visit her husband, a few miles away, in a home is by relying on a community taxi driven by volunteers.

She lives in Pately Bridge, North Yorkshire where there are no buses due to cuts to local government budgets.

Her story comes as a report by Campaign for Better Transport, reveals ‏ ‏rural transport in a state of crisis.

The county council has said that subsidising passengers was not sustainable.

The BBC's Tom Burridge reports.