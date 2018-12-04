Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Are these robots the future of warfare?
The Ministry of Defence is carrying out its biggest ever exercise using autonomous vehicles in battle scenarios.
But there are some concerns about the development of the technology.
-
04 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window