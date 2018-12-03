Death threats for having a baby

Media player
Family threaten to kill daughter for having a baby
1.2 million women suffer from domestic abuse in England and Wales.
But just 28 of England's 276 refuges cater specifically to BAME women.
Research suggests that many victims of South Asian descent do not report, or even talk about, abuse for cultural reasons or because of the close ties within their communities
'Naveed' is a Pakistani Muslim girl living in the UK, she told the BBC about her experience of abuse.
Report by Sima Kotecha and Kevin Church
03 Dec 2018
