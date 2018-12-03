On the hunt for India’s ‘stolen’ heritage
Video

The India Pride Project is a volunteer-run organisation which aims to return thousands of artefacts, which it says were ‘stolen’ from India during the colonial era.

It says many of these treasures are in the British Museum in London, but the museum disputes this.

BBC Asian Network's Nalini Sivathasan met one of the group’s volunteers.

