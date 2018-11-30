Why are these family homes standing empty?

Media player
Empty houses: MOD homes standing empty across UK
More than 11,000 Ministry of Defence homes across the UK are empty, costing the taxpayer more than £25m a year in rent and maintenance.
The MOD says it is doing its best to reduce the numbers but has to budget for thousands of service family house moves every year.
30 Nov 2018
