Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The former soldier who's now a blind boxer
Paul Jacobs fought for the British army in Afghanistan. An explosion while on patrol blinded him when he was 20 years old.
Now, aged 29, he's fighting his first boxing match without being able to see anything at all. He's facing a sighted man.
Paul says boxing has really helped him with his PTSD. Some charities don't recommend competitive boxing after a brain injury.
Film by Olivia Lace-Evans, produced by Claire Read.
-
10 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window