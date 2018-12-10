The former soldier who's now a blind boxer

Video

Paul Jacobs fought for the British army in Afghanistan. An explosion while on patrol blinded him when he was 20 years old.

Now, aged 29, he's fighting his first boxing match without being able to see anything at all. He's facing a sighted man.

Paul says boxing has really helped him with his PTSD. Some charities don't recommend competitive boxing after a brain injury.

Film by Olivia Lace-Evans, produced by Claire Read.