Video

Lemn Sissay has told BBC Radio 5 Live about the impact that growing up in care has had on his adult life.

Speaking to Nihal Arthanayake, the writer called for an end to the ‘wilderness’ many care leavers face.

The writer and performer led a discussion on BBC Radio 5 Live about the care system ahead of his Channel 4 documentary ‘Superkids: Breaking away from care’.