Lemn Sissay: 'Being in care affects everything'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Lemn Sissay: 'Being in care affects everything'

Lemn Sissay has told BBC Radio 5 Live about the impact that growing up in care has had on his adult life.

Speaking to Nihal Arthanayake, the writer called for an end to the ‘wilderness’ many care leavers face.

The writer and performer led a discussion on BBC Radio 5 Live about the care system ahead of his Channel 4 documentary ‘Superkids: Breaking away from care’.

  • 28 Nov 2018
Go to next video: 'I was split from my siblings while in care'