'World's oldest rebel' Harry Leslie Smith dies
Harry Leslie Smith, a World War Two veteran and vocal advocate for social justice and the NHS, has died at the age of 95.
The Barnsley-born campaigner and left-wing activist suffered suspected pneumonia while with his son John in Ontario, Canada.
In a tweet, John said: "At 3.39 this morning, my dad Harry Leslie Smith died. I am an orphan."
Mr Smith rose to prominence after giving an impassioned speech about his life and the NHS at the Labour Party conference in 2014.
28 Nov 2018
