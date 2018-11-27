From Bletchley Park to the House of Lords

Video

Former Tory minister and government whip Baroness Trumpington has died at the age of 96.

The peer, who retired from the Lords last year, served in the Department of Health and Ministry of Agriculture in the 1980s and 1990s.

Seven years ago, footage showing her making a V-sign at a fellow Tory over what she saw as a rude remark about her age went viral online.

In World War Two, she worked in naval intelligence at Bletchley Park.