Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Waitrose's ex-'killing vegans' editor meets vegan
When freelance journalist Selene Nelson pitched the editor to Waitrose Food magazine for a series of plant-based recipes, she didn't know if she would be successful in her pitch.
But she didn't expect the editor, William Sitwell, to reply: "How about a series on killing vegans, one by one?"
Mr Sitwell later apologised but Waitrose said he'd had "gone too far" and fired him.
Now the pair are meeting in person for the first time, seeing if they've still got beef.
The BBC's Justin Rowlatt, repoting for The One Show, was there to referee.
-
26 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window