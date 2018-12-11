Love Islanders' £££ tips for Instagram

Video

Reality stars from shows such as Love Island are increasingly choosing to make money from social media rather than the traditional meet-and-greet nightclub appearances.

Even before participants leave a programme, companies are recruiting them to post about their products on Instagram or to become brand ambassadors.

Some of the top earners on Instagram - such as Kylie Jenner - are estimated to make up to £750,000 for one paid post.

But how are those without such a high price tag making it work for them?

We spoke to Love Islanders Paul Knops and Jamie Jewitt to find out.

Produced by Megan Fisher.