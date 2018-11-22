CCTV shows suspects 'on way to Skripal home'

Media player
Skripal poisoning: CCTV shows suspects 'on way to victims' home'
The two men suspected of poisoning Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury are seen walking towards the victims' home in newly released CCTV images.
Dean Haydon, senior national co-ordinator for counter-terrorism policing, said the footage showed the pair smiling and "looking pleased with themselves".
22 Nov 2018
