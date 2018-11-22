'I was petrified' - Novichok victim

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'I was petrified' - police officer poisoned by Novichok
The police officer who was poisoned in the Novichok attack on Sergei and Yulia Skripal has told how he fears for the future.
Det Sgt Nick Bailey came into contact with the nerve agent after being sent to the Skripals' home, where it had been sprayed on the door handle.
A perfume bottle containing the substance was later found in a bin, leading to the death of a woman who had sprayed the substance onto her wrists.
Investigators now say the bottle contained enough Novichok to potentially kill thousands of people.
-
22 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window