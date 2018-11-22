'I was petrified' - Novichok victim

Video

The police officer who was poisoned in the Novichok attack on Sergei and Yulia Skripal has told how he fears for the future.

Det Sgt Nick Bailey came into contact with the nerve agent after being sent to the Skripals' home, where it had been sprayed on the door handle.

A perfume bottle containing the substance was later found in a bin, leading to the death of a woman who had sprayed the substance onto her wrists.

Investigators now say the bottle contained enough Novichok to potentially kill thousands of people.