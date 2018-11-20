Farah: 2020 is on the cards

Media player
Mo Farah: Tokyo 2020 is on the cards
Four-time Olympic champion Sir Mo Farah has said he'd like to be at the Olympics in Tokyo in 2020 - if his wife and kids let him.
In an interview with BBC Breakfast, he also reflected on this year's London Marathon, in which he finished third.
20 Nov 2018
