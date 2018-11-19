Jews and Muslims come together to cook soup

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Mitzvah Day: Jews and Muslims come together to cook chicken soup
Mitzvah Day is a "day of social action to bring people together", which is led by the Jewish community but involves people of different faiths.
This year's event in London was based at East London Mosque.
Volunteers from Muslim Aid and Stoke Newington Shul came together to make 1,000 bowls of chicken soup for the local homeless population.
19 Nov 2018
