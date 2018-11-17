Richard Baker: The first news bulletin on BBC TV
Broadcasting icon Richard Baker dies at 93

Former BBC newsreader Richard Baker has died aged 93.

The son of a plasterer, London-born Baker introduced the BBC's first TV news bulletin broadcast in July 1954.

He went on to front the Last Night of the Proms and present on Radio 2 and 4.

