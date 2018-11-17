Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Broadcasting icon Richard Baker dies at 93
Former BBC newsreader Richard Baker has died aged 93.
The son of a plasterer, London-born Baker introduced the BBC's first TV news bulletin broadcast in July 1954.
He went on to front the Last Night of the Proms and present on Radio 2 and 4.
-
17 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window