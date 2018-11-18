Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The actress who almost died from undetected heart condition
Actress Rebecca Shorrocks nearly lost her life to cardiomyopathy - a heart condition she never knew she had.
According to the charity, Cardiac Risk in the Young 12, young people lose their lives every week as a result of undiagnosed heart conditions.
Now Ms Shorrocks wants to push for mandatory screening on the NHS for everyone over the age of 14.
Video Journalist: Gem O'Reilly
-
18 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-46241252/the-actress-who-almost-died-from-undetected-heart-conditionRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window