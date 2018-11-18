'Eighty per cent of conditions like mine are discovered post-mortem'
The actress who almost died from undetected heart condition

Actress Rebecca Shorrocks nearly lost her life to cardiomyopathy - a heart condition she never knew she had.

According to the charity, Cardiac Risk in the Young 12, young people lose their lives every week as a result of undiagnosed heart conditions.

Now Ms Shorrocks wants to push for mandatory screening on the NHS for everyone over the age of 14.

Video Journalist: Gem O'Reilly

  • 18 Nov 2018
