Brummies on Brexit
Video

Brexit: What do Brummies make of May's plan?

Theresa May's draft Brexit withdrawal plan has been meet with resignations and a talk of a no-confidence vote.

But what do the people of Birmingham make of it? The city voted to leave the EU, by a whisker - 50.4% of England's second city backed Brexit.

  • 15 Nov 2018
