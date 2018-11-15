Media player
Brexit agreement: What does the 585-page document say?
The BBC's Adam Fleming takes a very brief look at what's in the 585-page Brexit draft agreement document.
Want a bit more detail? Here's a 60 second summary
Got longer? Here is the document in two minutes
15 Nov 2018
