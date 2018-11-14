'You only get one life'
Fighting heroin addiction: Bobby's story

At the height of his addiction, Bobby, from Barrow-in-Furness, was injecting heroin and crack cocaine up to six times a day.

The BBC's Michael Buchanan finds out how the man turned his life around in a town where drug-related deaths have reached unprecedented levels.

