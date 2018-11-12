Chelsea Pensioners try WW1 VR

Media player
Video
Chelsea Pensioners' verdict on WW1 VR experience.
Nothing to be Written is a virtual reality (VR) experience that moves you between war trenches, hospitals, trains and anxiously waiting at home for field postcards sent by soldiers during World War One.
BBC Click visited two Chelsea Pensioners, Michael Allen and Michael Paling asking them to put on VR headsets to try out the immersive journey and give their verdict.
What would they make of it?
12 Nov 2018
