Hats off at Festival of Remembrance

Video

Members of the armed forces taking part in the Festival of Remembrance concert at the Royal Albert Hall have removed their hats while cheering the Queen.

She was joined by several senior royals including the duke and duchesses of Cambridge and Sussex.

The gesture was carried out minutes after the Last Post was played on the eve of Armistice Day.

Poppies fell from the ceiling of the iconic venue covering the military personnel stood in the middle of the hall.