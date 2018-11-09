'Don't give up', Grenfell dad told in 999 call

Video

A father who was trapped in Grenfell Tower with his family was told he was brave and "don't give up" by a 999 call operator.

The audio recording of a 999 call made by Marcio Gomes, who lived with his family on the 21st floor, has been played to the public inquiry into the fire.

Mr Gomes can be heard telling his daughters to "keep going".

The family - made of up Mr Gomes, his pregnant wife Andreia and their two daughters - survived the blaze but the couple's unborn son, Logan, was stillborn in hospital.

Warning: this recording includes audio that may cause distress.