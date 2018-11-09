Media player
Fishermen rescued from capsized boat
Two fishermen were winched to safety after a storm capsized their boat in the English Channel.
A passing merchant vessel picked up two other members of the crew.
All four are "cold and wet, but otherwise safe and well" according the HM Coastguard.
09 Nov 2018
