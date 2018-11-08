Media player
Luton airport wheelchairs: Athlete Justin Levene 'delighted' at decision
Paraplegic athlete Justin Levene speaks to the BBC following Luton Airport's recent decision to introduce 10 self-propelled wheelchairs.
Mr Levene has dropped legal action against the airport after an incident where his wheelchair was left behind by an airline.
Previously released footage shows the passenger dragging himself through the airport after refusing the replacement option offered by staff.
08 Nov 2018
