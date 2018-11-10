Media player
Inspiring the next generation of black stuntwomen
Aspiring stuntwoman Shaina West has told BBC Radio 5 Live that she wants to inspire a new generation of black women to pursue a career in action films.
There are currently 397 people on the British Stunt Register - only two are black women.
Shaina is hoping to change that through her superhero alter ego: The Samurider.
Listen to Shaina's special report: 'Why is the stunt world so white?'
