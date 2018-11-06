'Aggressive, fighting, bullish, bullying'

Video

An ex-employee at Sir Philip Green's Arcadia Group has told the BBC the businessman subjected her and others to "constant" verbal abuse.

She alleges encounters with Sir Philip were aggressive and threatening and, claims he knowingly scared and harassed people.

The Topshop tycoon wholly and categorically denies any allegation that he has been guilty of unlawful sexual or racist behaviour.

A spokesperson for Arcadia said: "Arcadia has a clear grievance policy in place across all its businesses for any colleagues wishing to raise any concerns.

We take accusations and grievances very seriously and in the event that one is raised with us, it is thoroughly investigated.”