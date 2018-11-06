Media player
Poppies: Why a paper flower divides opinion
Released in 1921 by the British Legion, the famous red pin is worn by some to remember the casualties of war.
On the football pitch, not wearing it has caused controversy for Stoke player James Mclean. Man United footballer Nemanja Matic is the latest player to decide against wearing one.
So why is this simple symbol so complicated?
06 Nov 2018
