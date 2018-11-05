Tower of London lights up
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Tower of London illuminated for Armistice tribute

Around 10,000 flames have been lit at the Tower of London to mark the centenary of the end of World War I.

The tribute, called Beyond The Deepening Shadow, was designed by Tom Piper, the artist behind the poppy installation in 2014.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 05 Nov 2018