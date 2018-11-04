First man to swim around Britain

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ross Edgley first to swim around Britain
Ross Edgley, 33, crossed the finish line off the coast of Margate, Kent, after swimming 1,780 miles.
The adventurer, from Grantham in Lincolnshire, was joined by 300 swimmers for the last mile before he arrived in Margate at about 09:00 GMT on Sunday.
Edgley left the Kent town on 1 June, and has not set foot on land since, swimming for up to 12 hours a day and eating more than 500 bananas.
He has battled strong tides and currents in cold water, braved storms and jellyfish.
