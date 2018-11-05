Brexit Basics: Free trade

Media player
Reality Check: Free trade agreements explained
There's been a lot of talk about free trade in the Brexit debate, but what exactly is a free trade agreement and how does it differ from what the UK has with the EU now? Reality Check's Chris Morris unpacks the terminology.
05 Nov 2018
