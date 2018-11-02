Armed police at Sony HQ in London

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Two stabbed at Sony HQ in Kensington, London.
Two people have been stabbed during an "incident" at Sony Music's headquarters in central London.
Firearms officers and paramedics were called to the building in Derry Street, Kensington at about 11:00 GMT. An arrest was later made.
-
02 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window