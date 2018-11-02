Why more men are risking bum lifts

Video

More men in the UK are undergoing "risky" "Brazilian butt lift" operations, according to the British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons.

The surgery involves transferring fat from different parts of the body to the buttocks.

It's the most dangerous cosmetic procedure and surgeons have been warned against carrying it out following fatalities.

Chris Dennis underwent the operation to feel happier in his own skin.

He told BBC Minute: "I was nervous getting it done" but said he did his research and trusted his surgeon.