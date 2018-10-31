Footage of Leicester City owner's take-off
Footage of Leicester City owner's helicopter take-off

Footage filmed inside the King Power Stadium shows the helicopter carrying the Leicester City owner taking off.

Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four others were killed in the crash outside the stadium on Saturday.

Who was Leicester's billionaire owner?

  • 31 Oct 2018
