Meghan and Harry visit the Redwoods Tree Walk in New Zealand
The duke and duchess visited the Redwoods Tree Walk in New Zealand - their 76th and final engagement of the 16-day visit to the region.

They have also been to Australia, Tonga and Fiji on their first overseas trip as a married couple.

  • 31 Oct 2018