From Syria to Cambridge University
Studying with a mobile phone instead of textbooks, Abdullah Kattineh battled power outages and poverty to get his university place.
The Syrian student from the government-controlled Tartus area recently started studying an undergraduate degree at Corpus Christi College.
31 Oct 2018
