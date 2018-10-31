From Syria to Cambridge University
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

From Syria to Cambridge University

Studying with a mobile phone instead of textbooks, Abdullah Kattineh battled power outages and poverty to get his university place.

The Syrian student from the government-controlled Tartus area recently started studying an undergraduate degree at Corpus Christi College.

  • 31 Oct 2018
Go to next video: Syrian refugee who lives in a stately home