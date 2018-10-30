Harry and Meghan take on welly-wanging

Media player
Royal tour: Harry and Meghan in welly-wanging competition
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex battled it out in a "welly-wanging" competition on the latest stop of their 16-day tour.
The pair each had two children on their team and took it in turns throwing boots as other pupils cheered them on in Revdale, north of the New Zealand city of Auckland.
30 Oct 2018
