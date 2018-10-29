Why do we have so many potholes?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Potholes: Why do we have so many of them?
The chancellor says councils in England will get an extra £420m in his Budget to fix potholes, but how do they form in the first place?
And why might our preference for smooth and quiet roads be adding to the problem?
-
29 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window