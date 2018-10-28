Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Leicester City helicopter crash: 'It's our club's darkest day'
Leicester City fans have expressed their shock after a helicopter belonging to the club's owner crashed following a Premier League match.
Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was in the helicopter when it came down at about 20:30 BST on Saturday, a source close to the family has told the BBC.
It is not known how many other people were on board.
Witnesses said they saw it just clear the stadium before it spiralled out of control, with some describing seeing a fireball as it crashed.
-
28 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-46008604/leicester-city-helicopter-crash-it-s-our-club-s-darkest-dayRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window