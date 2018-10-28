'It's our club's darkest day'

Video

Leicester City fans have expressed their shock after a helicopter belonging to the club's owner crashed following a Premier League match.

Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was in the helicopter when it came down at about 20:30 BST on Saturday, a source close to the family has told the BBC.

It is not known how many other people were on board.

Witnesses said they saw it just clear the stadium before it spiralled out of control, with some describing seeing a fireball as it crashed.