'It's horrible, horrible, horrible'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Leicester City: Fans react to helicopter crash
Leicester City supporters react to news of the crash involving the club owner's helicopter.
The incident happened in the stadium's car park after a Premier League match on Saturday evening.
It is not known if the club's owner, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, was in the helicopter at the time.
-
28 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window