Helicopter 'spiralled out of control'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Leicester helicopter crash: 'Like a stone to the floor'
The Leicester City owner's helicopter has crashed in a car park outside the club's ground shortly after taking off following a match.
It is not known if Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was in the helicopter at the time.
Eyewitness John Butcher was nearby at the time.
-
27 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window