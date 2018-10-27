Helicopter 'spiralled out of control'
Leicester helicopter crash: 'Like a stone to the floor'

The Leicester City owner's helicopter has crashed in a car park outside the club's ground shortly after taking off following a match.

It is not known if Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was in the helicopter at the time.

Eyewitness John Butcher was nearby at the time.

