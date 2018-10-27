Meghan takes the mic at closing ceremony

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Duchess praises the success of the Invictus Games
The Duchess of Sussex has delivered a speech at the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games in Sydney.
She beamed with pride as she described how her husband, Prince Harry, founded the games four years ago.
The games have since become an "international platform of some of the best athletics and sportsmanship you could ever witness", Meghan said.
27 Oct 2018
