How care leavers find help through performance art
The government is introducing the Care Leaver Covenant which aims to provide work based opportunities to young people leaving the care system.
We spoke to some young people about the challenges they faced when leaving care, at a charity that provides them with the opportunity to make their voices heard.
26 Oct 2018
